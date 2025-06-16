On the occasion of Father’s Day, Meenakshi Dileep took a walk down memory lane by sharing a touching throwback photo with her father, popular Malayalam actor Dileep. The image, captured during a serene boat ride, features a young Meenakshi — fondly known as Meenutty — flashing a mischievous smile as she looks out over the river. Beside her, Dileep holds her close with a warm and affectionate smile.

Meenakshi paired the nostalgic moment with the heartfelt melody "En Kanimalare," adding to the emotional tone of the post.

Now a medical professional, Meenakshi completed her MBBS at Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai. She currently works at Aster, having specialised in dermatology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond academics, Meenakshi has also made a mark in the arts. With her creative social media content, especially reels and short videos, she has built a significant fan following. Admirers appreciate her blend of charm, talent, and intellect, making her one of the most admired star kids in the Malayalam film industry today.