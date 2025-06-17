Behind the rise of Kavya Madhavan—from the quiet village of Neeleswaram to becoming a celebrated actress across South India—was the unwavering support of one man: her father, P. Madhavan.

P. Madhavan, a member of the Pallikkara family in Neeleswaram, passed away on Monday. He was 75 years old. The funeral will be held later in Kochi.

Throughout Kavya’s journey, her father was a constant presence—from school arts festivals to film sets and long travels. He stood by her side at every step, quietly shaping her path to success. To those in the Malayalam film industry and their hometown, he was fondly known as “Madhavettan”. He also ran the well-known business, Supriya Textiles.

Kavya has often spoken about how it was her father's love, sacrifices, and belief in her that helped her achieve everything she has today.

He is survived by his wife Shamala, son Mithun (residing in Australia), and daughters-in-law Ria (Australia) and actor Dileep (Kavya’s husband).