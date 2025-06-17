Pop icon Justin Bieber has offered a rare and raw glimpse into his emotional state, taking to Instagram to share what he calls a deeply personal struggle with anger and exhaustion.

In a reflective note posted on Monday, the 31-year-old singer spoke openly about the emotional burden he’s been carrying and how the constant advice to “heal” has only made things heavier.

“People keep telling me to heal,” Bieber wrote. “Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already?”

Bieber didn’t shy away from admitting that he feels broken—and that the pressure to become a version of himself that others deemed “fixed” has been overwhelming.

“I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them... And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry.”

The note ends with a quietly vulnerable admission—one that reveals how self-reflection itself has started to wear him down.

“The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am... because honestly, I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately. Aren’t you?”

In recent days, fans have noticed an increase in introspective posts on Bieber’s feed. A series of photos—including selfies, everyday snapshots, and a picture of his son, Jack Blues Bieber—have stirred concern. One image even included a screenshot of a text exchange where Bieber appeared to be cutting ties with a friend over his anger issues.

The posts have prompted an outpouring of concern from followers, with many commenting messages of support, love, and encouragement.

Bieber has been open about his mental health journey before, but this latest post strikes a more intense and intimate tone. For fans, it's both heartbreaking and humanising—a reminder that behind the fame, there’s someone still figuring things out.