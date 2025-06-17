Actor Suresh Gopi has extended his support to actress Anupama Parameswaran, following her candid revelation about the discrimination and trolling she faced in the Malayalam film industry. Anupama had recently shared that several people had dismissed her by saying she didn’t know how to act and that she had been the target of widespread online trolling within the Malayalam community.

Responding to her statement, Suresh Gopi drew attention to other prominent actresses who were once similarly overlooked in Malayalam cinema but later found great success in other language industries.

“Anupama spoke from the heart… and this is not the first time something like this has happened, Anupama,” he said. “I know the truth — Simran was one such actress who was disregarded and let go by the Malayalam industry. But later, I personally know of top directors who went after her, hoping to cast her as the lead in Malayalam films.”

He further cited the rise of other actresses like Asin and Nayanthara, who went on to become major stars across Indian cinema. “Asin, Nayanthara — all of them blossomed into leading ladies admired across multiple languages. The same will happen in Anupama’s life too. This is what we call karma. It is bound to happen. My prayers are with her.”

Suresh Gopi concluded by saying, “The voice of Janaki will soon resonate strongly in society,” referring to the lead character in his upcoming film.

The actor made these remarks during the audio launch of the film ‘JSK – Janaki vs State of Kerala’, which is scheduled for theatrical release on June 27.