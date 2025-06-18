Malayali actress Ananthika Sanilkumar is set to make her debut as a lead in the upcoming Telugu film ‘8 Vasanthalu’, which is scheduled to hit theatres on June 20. The film is directed by Phanindra Narsetti and revolves around the story of a young woman who is a martial artist.

At the film’s pre-release event, Ananthika delivered a live martial arts performance, offering a glimpse of the intense preparation she underwent for the role.

‘8 Vasantalu’ follows eight years in the life of a woman named Shuddhi Ayodhya, tracing her evolution from age 19 to 27. The narrative focuses on her personal growth, challenges, and transformation through these pivotal years.

To bring authenticity to the role, Ananthika went through three months of rigorous training, which included martial arts practice. The film’s music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, while Vishwanath Reddy handles cinematography.

Ananthika, who is also an Instagram influencer, has appeared as a junior artist in a few Malayalam films. She made her Tamil debut in ‘Raid’, opposite Vikram Prabhu, and later appeared in ‘Lal Salaam’, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

‘8 Vasantalu’ marks Ananthika’s first Telugu film as a lead actress and is expected to be a significant step forward in her career.