The producer of the film 'Padakkalam', Vijay Babu, has responded to online criticism directed at young actor Ishan Shoukath for his performance in the film. Clarifying the context behind the much-discussed scene, Vijay Babu revealed that Ishan, a contemporary dancer, had just two days to learn classical dance to perform a crucial segment in the movie.

Despite concerns about how the scene might affect his public image, Ishan voluntarily took on the challenge, demonstrating his commitment to the role and the film. Vijay Babu praised this dedication, noting that such effort deserves appreciation rather than ridicule.

Sharing his thoughts in the Facebook group Unpopular Opinions Malayalam, Babu addressed the reactions to the film and the personal attacks on the cast:

“I follow this page and have seen all the comments about 'Padakkalam'. I appreciate both the positive and negative feedback. However, I strongly disagree with the way some people are mocking casting choices and targeting individual artists. Many are unaware of the reasons behind those decisions.”

He went on to explain the specific case of Ishan’s performance:

“Ishan is a very talented young man. There were multiple reasons for casting him in that role. Though he is not a trained classical dancer, he learned the necessary steps in just two days to meet last-minute changes in the climax scene, which had to be reworked to suit new music. He could have easily opted out, knowing it might impact perceptions of his skill. But he didn’t. We didn’t demand perfection from him because the scene was part of a college event within the film’s context, and the character’s dance didn’t need to be flawless.”

Vijay Babu concluded his message by calling for empathy and encouragement for emerging talent: “We welcome constructive criticism and are grateful for it. But I request everyone not to target young artists in ways that damage their confidence. Let’s support their growth instead.”

'Padakkalam', directed by Manu Swaraj and produced under the banner of Friday Film House, is a fantasy comedy that has earned positive responses both in theatres and on OTT platforms. The film features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen, and Sandeep Pradeep in the lead roles.