Actor Rony David Raj recently opened up about an emotional visit he made to fellow actor Shine Tom Chacko following a serious car accident. Speaking to college students during a promotional event for his new film 'Protector', Rony shared a deeply moving memory that left a lasting impression on him.

“Shine Tom Chacko is not just a close friend; he’s like a brother to me,” Rony began. “In the first week of November 2024, Shine called me and said, ‘Hey, my dad’s at the hotel. Can you come over?’ When I got there, his father was unwell and struggling to breathe. Shine had just come back from a shoot and asked, ‘Should I come too?’ I told him to rest, and that I would handle it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rony then took Shine’s father to the hospital and brought him back afterward. On the way, in the hotel parking lot, the two had a heartfelt conversation.

“Uncle started talking about many things—how to help Shine through his struggles, how to bring him back to life, both emotionally and mentally,” Rony recalled. “I told him honestly that, as a friend, there were limitations to how much I could guide Shine. But uncle’s concern for his son was deeply touching.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the accident, Rony visited Shine at a hospital in Thrissur. Shine was in immense pain, with a fracture in the lower part of his left arm. At first, Rony thought Shine was unaware of his father's passing. But then came a moment that shook him.

“Shine told me, ‘When I opened my eyes, I saw blood near my father’s ear. I knew,’” Rony said. “Then, with a faint smile, he added, ‘My father, who always walked behind me, is gone now.’ That one line broke me.”

Rony paused during his talk and told the students, “I don’t have a bigger message or story than this. Your parents are there for you in every moment of your life. Just remembering them now and then is enough. That memory itself is powerful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What really shook me was that Shine said all this with a smile, without a trace of emotion. I stepped out with tears in my eyes,” he continued.

In the adjacent room, Shine’s mother was also recovering. “She had a minor fracture in her hip and a disc prolapse. Her hip was dislocated, and it will take time for her to heal. Life doesn’t always give us a lot of time,” Rony added. “But we must remember—our parents are running around, doing everything, only for our sake. That’s the most important message I can share today.”