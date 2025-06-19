Actor Baiju Santhosh, known for his impeccable comic timing both on and off screen, has once again captured the internet’s attention — this time, with a spontaneous remark at a wedding function.

The actor was attending the wedding of director Vinu Kiriyath’s son as a guest. While stepping on stage to congratulate the newlyweds, Baiju was guided by photographers on how to pose for the perfect frame. After he greeted the groom with a handshake, one of the photographers suggested he do the same with the bride.

Baiju, never one to miss a beat, responded with a tongue-in-cheek comment: “Oh, so I’m here just to do whatever this guy says, is it?”

The humorous quip was captured on camera and later uploaded to Instagram by the photographers themselves. Unsurprisingly, the clip quickly gained traction, with social media users praising Baiju’s trademark humour.