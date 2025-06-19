Rebel star Prabhas returns to the big screen with the upcoming horror-fantasy thriller 'The Raja Saab', a film that blends legend, myth, and edge-of-the-seat thrills. Directed by Maruthi and produced by T G Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, the film is generating buzz for its production design, especially a colossal haunted mansion set spread across an expansive 42,000 sq. ft.

This structure, crafted to reflect the centuries-old ghostly palace, is the work of Thalassery native Rajeevan Nambiar. A veteran art director, Rajeevan has designed nearly thirty unique sets across various locations in Hyderabad for the film. His work on 'The Raja Saab' continues his legacy of bringing visually compelling environments to life.

Rajeevan Nambiar. Photo: Special arrangement

Rajeevan Nambiar, who began his cinematic journey in 1994, has previously worked in Malayalam films such as 'Udayananu Tharam' and 'Kandahar'. His portfolio also spans Tamil cinema, where he has contributed to acclaimed films, including 'Kaakha Kaakha', 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu', 'Vallavan', 'Silambattam', 'Bheemaa', 'Vaaranam Aayiram', 'Ayan', 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa', 'Paiyaa', '7aum Arivu', 'Anjaan', and 'Jilla'. In Telugu, his work features in hits such as 'Naa Peru Surya', 'Dhruva', 'Gang Leader', 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', and 'Vakeel Saab'. Up next, Rajeevan's work will be seen in the upcoming Malayalam film 'Kathanar', starring Jayasurya.

Rajeevan spoke about his work in 'Raja Saab': "I try to make every set unique. For The Raja Saab, we adapted the colours and shapes to enhance the ghost element. We even avoided straight corners on the walls, opting for curved finishes to evoke a ghostly feel."

The teaser of the film was recently released in five languages and also made history, reportedly, becoming the 7th most-viewed Indian teaser on YouTube in a day. The teaser hints at Prabhas in a role that is strikingly different in style and swagger, unlike anything seen in his career so far.

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan in the lead role. 'The Raja Saab' is slated for release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on 5 December.

Cinematography: Karthik Palani, Editing: Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, Fight Choreography: Ram-Lakshman Masters, King Solomon, VFX: R.C. Kamal Kannan (of 'Baahubali' fame), Music: Thaman S, Production Designer: Rajeevan, Creative Producer: S.N.K, PRO: Athira Diljith.