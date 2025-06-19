Aamir Khan's latest project 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is all set to hit theatres on June 20. Ahead of the film's release, the makers shared a heartwarming video of the cast meeting the Baadshah of Bollywood at the sets of the movie. Aamir Khan who was dressed in casuals greeted Shah Rukh Khan as he arrived at the set wearing a casually-worn suit and interacted with the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' cast. Shah Rukh Khan shared plenty of laughs with the team, asking each member about their experience on the set. Most of them also got the opportunity to hug Shah Rukh Khan, while Aamir introduced everyone.

Shah Rukh told the team that Aamir might have called him at least 10 times to meet the cast. Viewers were floored by Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir's sweet camaraderie with each other, with many of them recalling Aamir and SRK's past rivalry as stars.

The film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is celebrated as the spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par'. The movie is directed by R S Prasanna, who had first helmed the Tamil film 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham'. In his interview with IANS, Prasanna shared that he was initially nervous ahead of his first meeting with Aamir Khan but that waned off, once he started speaking with him. The movie also features Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead, while Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Nama Misra, Rishi Shahani, among others play prominent roles in the movie