Diya Krishna and her family are eagerly looking forward to welcoming a new member. Diya and Aswin Ganesh are expecting their baby in July, and preparations are in full swing as the family gears up for their first child. In the midst of this joyful time, Krishna Kumar and the family have candidly shared Diya’s pregnancy journey, including her fears and experiences, in a home vlog posted by Sindhu Krishna.

In the video, Krishna Kumar and Ahaana are seen affectionately touching Diya’s baby bump and talking to the unborn baby as she relaxes after a meal. Krishna Kumar describes the experience of connecting with the baby as a "super feeling."

The vlog also features a lighthearted conversation about how Diya’s baby bump seems relatively small. Ahaana remarks that from some angles, it’s hard to even tell she’s pregnant. Adding to the banter, Sindhu jokingly compares the size of the bump to that of a "kitchen belly."

Sindhu also talks about Diya’s fear of injections. She recalls a recent hospital visit for a blood test for Ozy, a close family member. Six test tubes of blood were drawn, and Ozy, scared of injections, ended up crying a lot. When the family joked that the amount of blood taken was as much as a Pepsi bottle, Ozy got even more upset. Sindhu notes that Ozy is still very much afraid of injections.

In contrast, Ishaani and Hansika are described as being quite brave in such situations. Ammu, however, tends to feel faint at the sight of blood. “I’m also in the scared group,” Sindhu says with a laugh, mentioning that Hansika even smiles while having her blood drawn.

While the pregnancy has brought joy, it hasn't been without its challenges. Diya faced significant emotional stress during a crucial stage of her pregnancy due to a fraud incident involving her business. The scam, reportedly involving three female employees, resulted in a financial loss of around ₹60 lakhs. The family is currently pursuing legal action against those responsible.

Through this difficult time, Diya has found unwavering support in her father, Krishna Kumar, who has been by her side throughout. Diya and Aswin tied the knot last year, and Aswin works in an IT company.