Director and celebrity photographer Aniesh Upasana introduced his life partner in a new post on social media. Aniesh who was previously married to 'Drishyam' actor Anjali Nair shared a photo of actor Thushara Kamalakshi, who played a prominent role in the Josy Joseph film 'Escalator' in 2023. Thushara is also active on social media and has appeared in a few roles on the mini-screen.

Aniesh shared a picture of Thushara and himself with the caption: 'With my friend'. Several people commented on the post, congratulating the couple on their journey together. Aniesh and Anjali who has acted in Mollywood and other language films like 'Nedunalvaadai,' 'Taanakkaran,' 'Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham,' and 'Once Upon A Time In Madras' got divorced in 2016.

They have a daughter Avani who has also acted in several movies. Aniesh has directed 'Matinee,' 'Seconds,' 'Popcorn,' Janaki Jaane. The director also holds a record for shooting a video album titled 'Mayamadhavam' on still digital camera. He has also often associated with superstar Mohanlal as a professional photographer in the past two decades.