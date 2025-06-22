The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has decided to go for elections to finalise a new panel to head the actors' body. As per reports, Mohanlal was the one who recommended that a new panel be formed through elections. Prior to the meeting, there were talks that Mohanlal would continue as president if all the members that met on Sunday were ready to reinstate the ad-hoc committee members.

The ad-hoc committee was formed in late 2024 after the then-executive panel headed by Mohanlal was dissolved in the wave of sexual abuse allegations against other members of the executive panel. However, differences of opinion in retaining the ad-hoc committee might have prompted Mohanlal's decision.

It is also to be seen whether Mohanlal will contest the elections in the coming months as the actor had clearly stated that he was not willing to contest elections again for the post of president. According to Manorama News, the elections should be conducted within a span of three months.

The 31st general body, which was held in Kochi, was attended by several prominent members of the association. Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban and Sunny Wayne shared selfies from the event. However, there are reports that several members stayed away from the event. Senior actor Jagathy Sreekumar graced the occasion after 15 years.