Actress and model Nandita Shankara (Mastani) has reacted quite uniquely to the arrest of Vadakara native Savad for alleged sexual misconduct in a KSRTC bus. She drew attention to the incident by sharing the reactions of other people to Savad’s arrest in her Instagram story. Savad was arrested in a similar case in 2023 too. The case grabbed notoriety when the All Kerala Men’s Association gave Savad, who was out on bail, a public welcome and adorned him with a garland.

“Justice after two years of victim shaming and character assassination,” read a note in a story shared by Nandita. Meanwhile, Nandita poked fun at the Men’s Association that had supported Savad. A video reportedly of Nandita celebrating Savad’s arrest by bursting firecrackers has also been shared on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Savad was once again arrested for allegedly harassing a woman on a KSRTC bus to Malappuram on June 14. The woman had lodged a police complaint when the bus had reached Thrissur. Savad was taken into police custody on Friday evening.