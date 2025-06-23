The general body meeting of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) in Kochi on Sunday witnessed high-drama after Mohanlal firmly declined to continue as president. Following his decision, the meeting resolved to conduct elections for a new governing body within three months. Until then, the current ad hoc committee will continue managing the organisation’s affairs.

The move to elect a new executive council came amid high drama as speculation was rife that Mohanlal might be reinstated as president without an election. Several members of the general body had also suggested allowing the ad hoc committee, which took charge after the previous executive body resigned en masse, to continue in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mohanlal stood firm, reiterating that he would not accept the presidency again. Despite passionate appeals from nearly 20 members urging him to reconsider, Mohanlal declined, saying the leadership should now be handed over to new faces. This even led to protest among the members and there were also a few, who reacted emotionally. Mohanlal, however, stood unfazed.

“I am not ready to take on the role again,” he said, encouraging the organisation to bring in fresh leadership, possibly youngsters or women, to guide AMMA into the future. “Let the organisation go to the polls. That would be the ideal path,” he added, noting that the circumstances that led to the earlier mass resignation of the executive committee, following serious allegations of sexual misconduct, still remain unresolved. Actor Suresh Gopi responded emotionally, stating that “a towering personality like Mohanlal should lead the organisation.” Actor Jagadeesh also expressed pain over the way Mohanlal was targeted when allegations were raised against members of the former committee. During his speech, actor Baiju Santhosh asked those who supported Mohanlal to raise their hands and all members present responded in support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though over 20 speakers at the meeting urged Mohanlal to reconsider, he maintained his decision. However, under mounting pressure, he hinted that “there is still time left” and that a decision on contesting could be taken later. The meeting ended without taking decisions on other pending issues, including increasing contributions for senior and retired members. These matters will now be addressed by the new committee elected after the forthcoming polls. Out of AMMA’s nearly 500 members, 320 participated in the general body meeting. Senior actor Madhu attended virtually.

The current ad hoc committee was formed after the entire executive committee, including General Secretary Siddique, resigned following the release of the Hema Committee report, which revealed allegations of sexual misconduct within the industry. At one point, there were plans to continue with the ad hoc committee as the formal executive body and to appoint actor Baburaj, who currently serves as joint secretary, as the new general secretary. However, with Mohanlal’s firm refusal to continue as president, the organisation is now heading to an election within the next three months.