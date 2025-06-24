The Malayalam film 'Pariwar' featuring Jagadish and Indrans in the lead has made its OTT debut, nearly three months after its OTT release. The film directed by Ulsav Rajeev and Fahad Nandu follows three brothers who are dealing with an ailing father and their selfish motives. The movie attempts to shed light on family relationships in a light, satirical manner with an equally engaging storyline.

The film features Jagadish as the second son who is only bothered about possessing the antique gold ring belonging to his father. Indrans plays the eldest son Bheeman who is genuinely worried about his father's health, while Prashanth Alexander as Nakulan is only focused on ensuring his wife's happiness overlooking her ulterior motives. As per Ulsav Rajeev, the movie has already started streaming on Prime Video from June 24. The music in the movie is composed by Bijibal, while the film is produced by Anne and Sajeev known for their projects 'Qalb', 'Mike' and 'Golam'.