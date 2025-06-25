Actor-filmmaker Dhyan Sreenivasan has shared his wish to direct a mass entertainer in the vein of 'Chotta Mumbai' with Mohanlal in the lead. In a recent interview with an online channel, Dhyan revealed that he already has a story in mind for such a film—one packed with dance, music, action, and all the commercial masala elements.

“We’ve been thinking of doing a film with Lal sir. It’s only in the discussion stage, but the film I have in mind is in that zone,” Dhyan said. “I had this story for a long time—something I had imagined years ago. It’s a wish, really. I had always thought of doing that story either with Lal sir or Mammukka. That’s my personal dream.”

Reflecting on Mohanlal’s recent choices, Dhyan added, “Lal sir has films like 'Empuraan' and 'L2E' coming up in the thriller space. But when it comes to a film like 'Chotta Mumbai', there’s a celebration involved. It’s about celebrating the star that is Mohanlal. When we celebrate him outside the screen, he’s celebrating on screen—with dance, humour, and energy. I want to see that kind of film.”

Dhyan also mentioned that he and writer Nishad Koya have been discussing the idea for some time. “In fact, I even mentioned it to Suchitra akka and Pranav while flying recently—that we’re thinking about doing something like this. I’m not saying it will happen. There’s only a ten percent chance. But I’ll try. Maybe I’ll pitch the story someday. There’s no immediate plan.”

Concluding his thoughts, Dhyan said, “In the kind of world I like to build, I want to see Lal sir in a humorous role—something packed with dance, music, action, and masala. I just want to see him in a different light from how we usually see him now.”