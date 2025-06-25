Having made his mark as a child actor in Malayalam cinema, Vignesh has now scripted a remarkable personal comeback by earning a degree in English, years after a life-altering road accident erased his memory. He first gained recognition acting alongside Dileep in the film 'Kuberan' and has appeared in numerous Malayalam movies since then.

On December 31, 2016, Vignesh was involved in a bike accident. He remained unconscious and under treatment for eight months. Although he eventually returned to life, he had lost his memories. Through gradual and continuous treatment, Vignesh slowly began to regain his memory.

Before the accident, Vignesh had completed his B.Tech from Angamaly and was working in an automobile company. The accident occurred in Karaparamb, Kozhikode, when two bikes collided, causing him to fall onto the road. The impact resulted in brain damage, which led to his memory loss. Despite his health not being fully restored, Vignesh persevered along the path of recovery.

Demonstrating remarkable determination, he resumed his studies and earned a Bachelor’s degree in English from IGNOU. Although he often forgot what he had studied, he repeatedly studied and successfully passed his exams.

This month, Vignesh was thrilled to learn that he had passed with 55 percent marks. He also portrayed the role of Kannan in the film 'Oru Cherupunchiri', scripted and directed by M.T. Vasudevan Nair.

Throughout his career, Vignesh has acted in around 12 films and over 20 television serials, including 'Pularvettam', 'Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum', 'Madhuranombarakattu', 'Inganeyoru Nilapakshi', and 'Nammal Thammil'. Actress Keerthy Suresh, who acted alongside Vignesh in 'Kuberan', has now risen to become a South Indian superstar. Hailing from Kozhikode, Vignesh was also a talented boxing athlete in his earlier years.