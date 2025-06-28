Shefali Jariwala, widely known for her breakout performance in the iconic 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', passed away in Mumbai late on Friday night. She was 42.

Jariwala was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband after she was found unresponsive. Despite all efforts, doctors declared her dead on arrival. The cause of death has not been made public by the family. However, some reports suggest she may have died due to cardiac arrest. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have launched a preliminary investigation and are currently questioning the household cook and domestic help to ascertain the sequence of events leading to her death. A forensic team was also sent to Jariwala's residence, where they conducted an extensive search of the premises. While no official statement has been released regarding the cause or nature of her death, the presence of police and forensic officials suggests that authorities are treating the case as suspicious.

Shefali Jariwala became a household name after appearing in the remixed music video 'Kaanta Laga', which dominated the Indian pop scene in the early 2000s. Her popularity led to a role in Salman Khan's film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and she later starred in the 2019 web series 'Baby Come Naa'.

She also made her mark on television, participating in dance reality shows like 'Boogie Woogie' and 'Nach Baliye', further endearing herself to audiences across the country. Jariwala was also a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 13', where she appeared alongside her friend and ex-boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, who had also passed away in his 40s under similar circumstances. The two had dated over 15 years ago.

Her last post on X was dedicated to Shukla. In it, she wrote, 'Thinking of you today mere dost Sidharth Shukla.'