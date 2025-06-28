FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) has announced that it will approach the High Court over the censoring issues related to the film 'JSK – Janaki vs State of Kerala'. According to FEFKA General Secretary B. Unnikrishnan, the move has the backing of several film industry bodies, including the film producers' association.

As a mark of protest against the denial of screening permission, FEFKA will lead a demonstration on Monday in front of the Censor Board office in Thiruvananthapuram. The protest will be conducted in coordination with all major film organizations, including AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) and the Producers’ Association. Various television industry bodies are also expected to join the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unnikrishnan stressed the need for a serious re-evaluation of the existing Censor Board guidelines. He pointed out that trailers and teasers of 'JSK – Janaki vs State of Kerala', which prominently feature the name 'Janaki', have been in the public domain for over a month with official approval, and yet, they have not triggered any social unrest or controversy.

FEFKA Directors’ Union President Renji Panicker added that if this approach by the Censor Board continues, filmmakers might be forced to avoid naming characters altogether and start assigning them numbers instead, just to avoid censorship hurdles.