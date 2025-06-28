The festive spirit of Pala’s Jubilee Thirunal is being brought to life once more, this time on the big screen. For the upcoming film 'Ottakomban,' starring Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi, the grandeur of the December feast is being recreated with impressive scale and in detail.

From June 28 to July 5, the streets of Pala will transform into a film set from dusk till dawn. All iconic elements of the festival such as the illuminated church front at Kurishupalli, elaborate canopies, and the town-wide procession etc are being recreated. A massive canopy has been erected near the Town Chapel, where Suresh Gopi is filming alongside a crowd of 3,000 junior artists.

Carnival-style features like the giant wheel, theatre performances, bike stunts, and tableaux too add to the spectacle. A traditional procession, complete with prayer beads and musical instruments, is also part of the cinematic recreation.

Directed by Mathews Thomas from Changanassery and written by Bharananganam native Shibin Francis, Ottakomban also features Indrajith, Lal, Johny Antony, and Lalu Alex. Filming is underway at locations across Pala, including the Cathedral and Charappungal church grounds. The household celebration scenes in connection with the Feast were recreated at a set in Thiruvananthapuram.