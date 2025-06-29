Filmmaker Akhil Marar has opened up about the hardships he faced on his journey to success, shedding light on the financial setbacks that once held him back — and how sheer determination helped him rise above them. In a detailed social media post, Akhil shared that he built his life and career without anyone’s help and has grown immune to online criticism and ridicule.

The director was responding to a wave of mocking comments that surfaced after his interview with YouTuber Maithreyan. Some viewers claimed he would eventually change his views after interacting with Maithreyan. Addressing those remarks, Akhil clarified that while he agreed with many of Maithreyan’s ideas, he also had strong objections to some of the misinformation being spread.

“One such instance was when Maithreyan compared narcotic drugs to water — a comparison I found utterly ridiculous,” he wrote. “If I were the journalist conducting that interview, I would have directly questioned such a statement instead of letting it pass.”

Akhil also addressed accusations of avoiding open debate, stating that he is willing to engage in a dialogue but will do it on his own terms. “Some people who didn’t even watch the full interview started challenging me. I told online media that I am ready for a proper conversation. I usually charge ₹1 lakh plus GST for an interview. Even when I was offered ₹1.5 lakh, I agreed to do it for ₹1 lakh because it was for someone I care about,” he said, adding that it has been four days since he gave his consent.

Making it clear that he doesn't chase the spotlight, Akhil said, “I’m not someone who hops between YouTube channels for attention. If someone wants an interview with me, they need to pay the price I quote. That’s how it’s been with all my recent interviews.”

The director also responded to online trolls who mocked him for charging ₹1 lakh per appearance. “I don’t know how long it takes for some people to make that kind of money. For me, one hour is enough,” he said. “From nothing, I’ve built a life where I now own a flat in Kochi, a Benz, a Mini Cooper, a BMW bike, and a family salon in Kakkanad. I didn’t get here by tearing down others. I learned from those who succeeded, discovered my own capabilities, and worked hard with consistency.”

Sharing details of his financial history, Akhil revealed how far he has come since 2017. At one point, he was unable to pay even ₹10,000 in annual interest on a farm loan or the ₹2,700 monthly EMI on a credit loan. His Twister bike was repossessed by Muthoot Finance, and he later drove an i20 without insurance or EMIs. Following his stint on Bigg Boss, he had to work hard to rebuild his CIBIL credit score.

Over the years, Akhil said he closed a ₹2 lakh farm loan after paying ₹5.7 lakh with interest and recovery charges. He settled a ₹7,000 painting bill by paying ₹45,000 and cleared ₹1.5 lakh of credit card debt originally taken for just ₹15,000. “A bank that once rejected my application for a ₹30,000 phone loan now offers me ₹50 lakh in cash loans,” he wrote. “I had no money back then, but I had character. I was isolated from my hometown and even family — but I fought my way up alone.”

To those who think insults or viral mocking videos might shake him, Akhil had a sharp retort: “Trying to tarnish gold, which has been drawn from mud, refined in fire, and shaped with a hammer, with a smear of ash — won’t work. That ash will wash away soon enough.”

He ended the post by sharing the payment details for his latest interview, reinforcing his stand on valuing his time, work, and personal journey.