Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has opened up about the car accident that took place in early June in Tamil Nadu, which resulted in the death of his father, CP Chacko. Shine was travelling with his parents and brother to Bengaluru when their car was hit by a lorry near Palakottai.

He recalled being in the back seat at the time of the crash. Having recently quit smoking, he had developed a habit of eating something small instead. On that day, he had asked his father for a biscuit, which he was given before drifting off to sleep again. Moments later, the accident occurred.

Shine said that after the crash, his father never responded again. In an interview with Cue Studio, he spoke about how that moment continues to stay with him.

He also shared that he is not considering remarriage, explaining that the thought of raising children and constantly worrying about their safety is something he finds emotionally difficult. Reflecting on the incident, he said he couldn’t imagine how difficult it would have been for his parents if something had happened to him or his brother that day. On the physical side, Shine said he received 30 stitches and also sustained a small crack in his back. While he is recovering, he noted that the emotional weight of the experience will take longer to process.