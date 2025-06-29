One of the biggest hits in the career of Suresh Gopi — Malayalam cinema’s action icon of the 1990s — is undoubtedly Commissioner. Written by Renji Panicker and directed by Shaji Kailas, Commissioner was a massive blockbuster at the time of its release.

Packed with intense action sequences and fiery, high-voltage dialogues, the film’s lead character, Bharath Chandran IPS, became a pop culture phenomenon. His iconic line, “Ormayundo ee mukham?” (“Do you remember this face?”) continues to trend even today and remains etched in the minds of Malayali audiences.

Now, 31 years later, 'Commissioner' is all set for a re-release. The film is expected to return to theatres this Onam, bringing with it a wave of nostalgia.

For fans who’ve been wondering when Suresh Gopi will once again don the Commissioner avatar, the wait isn’t over just yet — but this re-release is sure to rekindle that excitement. Following titles like 'Devadoothan' and 'Chotta Mumbai', it is High Studios that is now handling the 4K remastering of 'Commissioner'.