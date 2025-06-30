Despite attempts to push him out of the industry, actor Dileep expressed that his fans remained steadfastly by his side, right up to the release of his 150th film. He considers his fans his greatest strength, particularly those who went so far as to work as daily wage laborers to keep the Dileep Fans Association active. This dedication persisted even during times when he was unable to provide financial support as he was involved in a legal case. Dileep added that he could never forget those who endured ridicule and social isolation just for standing by him. He spoke with deep emotion about his fans during the 50th-day celebration of his latest film, Prince and Family.

Dileep’s words...

“When some people decided there was no longer a place for ‘Dileep the actor’, the fact that I wasn’t alone and that you all stood with me, brought me immense joy. Standing at Shenoys Theatre today, watching this film with you, I was reminded of a moment years ago. Just as Sharis mentioned earlier, it felt like the second day after 'Meesha Madhavan' was released. That evening, I had quietly slipped into the theatre. Suddenly, someone recognised me and shouted, ‘That’s Dileep!’ and in an instant, the entire atmosphere changed. The audience surrounded me, lifted me and carried me with love.”

“That was a day I’ll never forget. During my college days at Maharaja’s, I watched countless movies at Kavitha and Shenoys theatres. But I never imagined I would one day become a leading actor in Malayalam cinema, or that theatres would be packed to see my films. I had those dreams, but I never believed they’d come true. I remember getting beaten by police while standing in line for tickets at Kavitha Theatre. There are many such memories. And now, by God’s grace, here I am on the 50th day of Prince and Family, attending this celebration organised by my dear brothers. I’m overwhelmed with emotion. And I thank you, Listin and Sharis, for speaking your hearts today.”

“Even after 33 years in cinema, when some believed there was no space left for Dileep, it was those who truly loved me and supported my work who helped me stay strong. It wasn’t just the Dileep Fans Association. I find it hard to put into words what these brothers of mine mean to me. When I was at my lowest and everyone else walked away, they stayed. They endured humiliation and social exclusion. Yet, not one of them left and more kept coming. And then there are the ‘silent fans’, people who love Malayalam cinema or Indian cinema, more than anything else.”

“Prince and Family has reached its 50th day and continues to thrive, thanks to the unwavering support of the All Kerala Dileep Fans Association and those silent fans who embraced both the film and me with love. As Riyas mentioned earlier, many of these fans worked as casual labourers to keep things going and that’s the truth. This association includes people from all walks of life, from daily wage earners to those in high-paying jobs. But all of them, without exception, contributed a portion of their own earnings. The charitable work you see here today is funded entirely by their dedication.”

“There was a time when such efforts were supported by a trust set up in my father’s name. But that trust has been frozen for nearly eight years. So today, when I speak of support, I’m referring to what my brothers are doing out of sheer love. They carry out these charitable activities in my name, not because they’re asked to. And for that love, I offer them my deepest gratitude.”

“I’ve portrayed countless characters over the years and you’ve been there through it all, watching me on screen, applauding me. Most of you know me only through those roles. We may never have met in person, but through those characters and with the support of writers, directors, and producers who believed in me, I’ve reached my 150th film. For that, I am deeply thankful. And above all, I thank the Almighty for blessing me with the chance to sit here today, among all of you, in this packed theatre, watching the film together.”

“I’m truly at a loss for words. I owe everything to my audience. Many of you who couldn’t be here today may be watching from elsewhere and to every one of you, I want to say: your love and your prayers have carried me this far. When we started work on this 150th film, I wasn’t sure if it would succeed. But deep inside, I knew it had to succeed and it was your faith in me that helped me take it to its destination. This was my first time working with Listin and yet the love people have shown toward ‘Dileep the artist’ after watching this film has been overwhelming.”

“Whether it’s Listin, Binto,or Sharis, they all speak from the heart. When I had no projects at all, Listin approached me with the idea of a film. I asked him, ‘Did you think this through? Is it really worth doing a film with me now?’ Because Listin is a producer who works with many. And I, on the other hand, was navigating personal storms. You all know that. But despite that, my dear brothers invested crores to bring this actor back to the screen. I thank them from the bottom of my heart. Because, for an artist, hearing ‘you’re not alone and we’re with you’ is the greatest strength.”

“People often ask me, ‘How do you manage to stay so normal?’ The answer is simple, it’s your love. Your applause. I’ve been living in a storm for years, call it a tsunami or whatever it may be, but in that turbulence, your affection has brought me peace. If I keep talking like this, I might end up causing a stir, just like at the end of the movie,” he said.

“I’ve worked with many leading heroines over the years and you’ve seen them all. Many have gone on to act in other languages and made a name for themselves. And now, we have Raniya Raana, making her debut in this film. In many scenes, she brings the poise and maturity of a seasoned actor. Her performance was remarkable.”

“To point out, just look at the wedding scene. What energy she brought to the screen! Her dance as the bride touched our hearts. And in the 'News Maker' sequence, she truly proved her mettle. I’m not saying this just because she’s here. But sometime later, when I tell Raniya, ‘There’s a film,’ she might just ask, ‘Who are you?’ That’s cinema. You can never predict anything. Still, I wish her all the very best.”