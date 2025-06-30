Actor Vishnu Manchu has raised concern over piracy affecting his recently released film 'Kannappa', which opened to a positive reception from audiences. In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), the actor urged viewers to support cinema in the right way and not fall into the trap of watching pirated content.

He revealed that over 30,000 illegal links of 'Kannappa' had already been taken down, calling the situation heartbreaking. "Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different," he wrote. Vishnu appealed to moviegoers to resist pirated versions and instead back the film through legitimate platforms. "Support cinema the right way. Har Har Mahadev," he added.

Just ahead of the film's release, Vishnu had completed a personal spiritual journey, which he had been documenting over the past months. The actor had visited all twelve Jyotirlinga temples dedicated to Lord Shiva across India. His final stop was at the Sri Sailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, marking the culmination of what he called a life-changing experience.

"Twelve Jyotirlingas. One journey. Eternal peace," he had written on social media. Reflecting on the experience, he said, "My heart is full. My soul feels blessed. Life right now is filled with nothing but positivity, gratitude, and peace." He also described 'Kannappa' as a film deeply connected to this spiritual journey and called it a story close to his heart.

In 'Kannappa', Vishnu Manchu plays the role of Thinnadu, a courageous warrior who goes on to become a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. The film presents his transformation into the revered devotee known as Kannappa.

The film also features Akshay Kumar in the powerful role of Lord Shiva, with Mohanlal portraying Kirata. Prabhas makes a striking appearance as Rudra, while Priety Mukhundan plays the female lead. The film’s music is composed by Stephen Devassy, with cinematography handled by Sheldon Chau and Siddharth. Prabhu Deva takes charge of choreography, and editing is by acclaimed editor Antony.

'Kannappa' has been produced by veteran actor Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu’s father. A significant portion of the film was shot in New Zealand, with the team mounting the project on a grand scale.

With strong performances and a rich visual canvas, 'Kannappa' aims to be more than just a mythological epic — it’s a personal and cinematic milestone for its lead star, who is now urging audiences to ensure it gets the fair chance it deserves.