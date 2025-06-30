Malayalis are once again excited to watch old films on the big screen, as the trend of re-releasing classic movies gains steady momentum. This wave began with the 2023 re-release of Mohanlal’s cult hit 'Spadikam', and the excitement around such releases continues to grow. With enhanced visuals and sound, audiences are reliving these films in theatres with renewed enthusiasm.

Among the films that have returned to theatres, only 'Devadoothan', 'Manichitrathazhu', 'Spadikam', and 'Chotta Mumbai' have made a significant impact at the box office. Each of these managed to collect over ₹4 crore. Remastering a film, especially for a 4K theatrical re-release, generally costs around ₹30 lakh. However, if the original negative of the film is available, the cost can be considerably less. Despite the expense, producers often find the re-release model profitable, especially for films with strong nostalgic value or cult status. Interestingly, 'Devadoothan' stood apart by gaining popularity and collections despite not being widely celebrated during its initial release.

One of the biggest challenges in re-releasing old films is the loss of original negatives. The 2017 floods in Chennai resulted in several Malayalam film negatives being destroyed, including those stored at Prasad Studio. Discussions are underway to re-release films like 'Kireedam', but the absence of negatives continues to be a major obstacle.

In cases where the negatives are missing, the industry resorts to scanning from DigiBeta tapes. However, this method results in a noticeable drop in quality. Currently, scanning work is being carried out in facilities in Chennai and Mumbai. Once the scanning is done, the full process of converting to 4K can take three to four months. Before a film is ready for a 4K re-release, extensive technical corrections and behind-the-scenes efforts are made to enhance its viewing experience.

An important part of the remastering process is the removal of scenes that were criticised during the original release for being dull or unappealing. Malayalam films like 'Udayananu Tharam' and 'Commissioner', along with several non-Malayalam films, are currently undergoing this remastering treatment as they prepare for re-release.