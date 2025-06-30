In the weeks following the tragic road accident that killed his father, Shine Tom Chacko has broken his silence, reflecting on the emotional toll the incident took and the quiet support he received from Mammootty. The actor, who was travelling with his family when their car was hit on June 6, opened up in a recent interview with Cue Studio about how the tragedy changed his perspective on loss and how a few unexpected words helped him cope.

In the interview, Shine shared that Mammootty had reached out to him soon after the incident, offering comfort in a way only someone with years of experience and empathy could. According to Shine, the veteran actor urged him not to sink into despair, but to stay grounded and move forward — a gesture that meant more than just sympathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

What stood out to Shine was Mammootty’s consistent presence in his life, even during his most turbulent years. He recalled receiving a simple message from the star after he was cleared in a drug case — a quiet “God bless you” that felt like reassurance without judgement. For Shine, it was a moment of grace he hadn’t forgotten.

The two actors have worked together in films like 'Unda' and 'Bheeshma Parvam', but it’s the moments off-screen that have stayed with Shine. Speaking about his father’s death, he said the finality of that loss didn’t hit him until much later. Losing a parent, he said, felt vastly different from hearing about it happening to someone else.