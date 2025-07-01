Actor Vinu Mohan recently voiced his concerns about how a film like ‘Nivedyam’, directed by Lohithadas, would be received if it were released in today’s socio-political climate. Speaking at a protest organised by various film associations, Vinu pointed out that society is becoming increasingly regressive, and this growing intolerance is one of the reasons why many youngsters are choosing to leave the country.

He referred to the controversy surrounding ‘JSK’ and warned that similar backlash could target any film in the future. “That’s why we’re protesting — to ensure such incidents don’t become a pattern,” he said.

Drawing from the past, Vinu cited the example of ‘Nirmalyam’, where Bhama spits on an idol. “At the time, that was seen as part of a filmmaker’s creative vision and was received with maturity. In ‘Nivedyam’, there’s a particular sequence I acted in, and honestly, I fear what the reaction would be if that scene were to come out today. Unfortunately, instead of progressing, we seem to be moving backwards. We were once a society that stood united in thought — today, we are seeing cracks and division emerging over art.”

He added that this mindset is pushing the new generation to seek freedom and acceptance outside the country. “Filmmakers have the right to creative expression. It’s up to the audience to decide whether to accept or reject it. But fuelling outrage over artistic work is deeply disappointing,” he said.

“That’s why I decided to be part of this protest,” Vinu explained. “A similar situation once affected a film by M.B. Padmakumar. If we don’t speak up now, it could keep happening. This protest is our collective stand to prevent such outcomes in the future.”