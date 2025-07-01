Vismaya Mohanlal is all set to follow her father's footsteps by making her acting debut in Malayalam cinema. The star kid will be seen in Jude Anthany Joseph's film, which has been titled 'Thudakkam'. The movie will be produced by Ashirvad Cinemas, which has bankrolled several Mohanlal's films over the years.

Jude posted a heartfelt note on his social media page, sharing his happiness on being able to direct Vismaya in her debut film. "I saw the trust and hope in Lalettan and Suchi chechi's eyes as they entrusted Maya's debut in my film. I won't disappoint you, Laletta...Suchi chechi," he wrote. He also hoped this would be the first of the many projects with Ashirvad Cinemas.

Vismaya's debut was announced by Ashirvad Cinemas to mark the 25th anniversary celebrations of the production company. Mohanlal also shared his blessings for Vismaya on his social media pages. "Dear Mayakutty, may your 'Thudakkam' be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema," he wrote.