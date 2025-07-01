The second season of the Malayalam web series 'Kerala Crime Files' opened to good reviews after its release last week. According to a latest report by Ormax Media, known for frequent updates on the film industry and box-office reports, Kerala Crime Files is currently one of the top five most-watched series this week.

As per the report, Kerala Crime Files is in fifth spot and has clocked 3.4 million views from June 23 to 29 close on the heels of the highly popular The Great Indian Kapil Show, which received 3.8 million views. The fourth season of the Jithendra Kumar and Neena Gupta series 'Panchayat' streaming on Prime Video topped the list with 8.8 million views.

The second season of Kerala Crime Files focuses on a new story written by 'Kishkindha Kaandam' writer Bahul Ramesh. This time, an investigation begins after a seasoned cop, Ambili, played by veteran actor Indrans, goes missing. His case is being investigated by SI Noble (Ullozhukku fame Arjun Radhakrishnan) who is trying to piece the holes in the man-missing case. Is Ambili, an integral part of the police force, a victim or part of a bigger crime?

The series directed by Ahammed Khabeer also features Lal, Harisree Ashokan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Jeo Baby, Aju Varghese, among others. Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his beautiful compositions in the South Indian industry, has also composed music in the series, which is now streaming on JioHotstar.