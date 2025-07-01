Listin Stephen has been re-elected as the President of the Film Distributors Association of Kerala for the third consecutive term. Siyad Koker will serve as Vice President, while S.T. Subramanian has been chosen as the General Secretary. A. Madhavan, Mukesh R. Mehta, and P.A. Sebastian have been elected Joint Secretaries, with V.P. Madhavan Nair taking on the role of Treasurer.

The announcement was made during the association’s annual general body meeting held in Kochi. The same committee has been entrusted with a fresh term, reaffirming members’ confidence in the existing leadership.

Listin Stephen, a prominent name in Malayalam cinema, is the founder of production and distribution houses including Magic Frames, SIFA (South Indian Film Academy), South Studios, and South Frames. Known for backing several acclaimed thrillers, he made his debut as a producer in 2011 with ‘Traffic’.

Under his banner, Magic Frames has delivered hits like ‘Ustad Hotel’ and ‘How Old Are You’, establishing itself as one of the top production houses in the industry. Listin later joined hands with Prithviraj for ‘Driving Licence’ and co-produced ‘Kaduva’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’. The duo also handled the Kerala distribution of major films such as ‘KGF 2’, ‘Bigil’, and ‘Petta’.

His latest release is ‘Prince and Family’, starring Dileep and directed by Binto Stephen.