The trailer of 'Tanvi the Great', directed by veteran actor Anupam Kher, is out now, and it’s already drawing attention for more than one reason. The film marks Kher’s debut as a director, making it a milestone project in his decades-long career. After being showcased at multiple international film festivals, including Cannes, 'Tanvi the Great' is now gearing up for its theatrical release.

The 3-minute, 4-second trailer opens with scenic visuals of lush valleys, introducing viewers to Tanvi, played by Shubhangi Dutt. The story follows a young autistic girl who dreams of joining the Indian Army to fulfil her late father's wish. But her path is far from easy. Her condition poses unique challenges, and the film explores how she pushes through societal and personal hurdles in her pursuit of that dream. Anupam Kher plays Tanvi’s grandfather — a retired colonel who becomes her pillar of support.

The trailer has received early praise, including a shoutout from Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram Stories, Shah Rukh wrote, “To my friend @AnupamPKher who has always taken chances… whether it’s acting, filmmaking or life!! The trailer of #TanviTheGreat is looking awesome. All the best on this journey!!”

Kher, in turn, thanked Shah Rukh by reposting the story with the message, “Thank you, my dearest friend, for your love and appreciation,” followed by red heart emojis.