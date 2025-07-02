The undergraduate students at Maharaja’s College will study the life and career of screen icon Mammootty. The actor has been incorporated into the syllabus of an undergraduate course titled 'History of Malayalam Cinema' for the second-year BA History program. Additionally, the life of former student Dakshayani Velayudhan has also been included in the syllabus.

Mammootty’s biography and his contributions to Malayalam cinema will be discussed in detail in the chapter. The actor’s life and career are mentioned under the title 'Sensing Celluloid: History of Malayalam Cinema.' Interestingly, Mammooty is also an alumnus of the iconic college. Meanwhile, Dakshyani Velayudhan, a woman member of the drafting committee, is included in the part where Kochi’s local history is discussed.

Legendary actors and filmmakers like Sathyan, Prem Nazir, Madhu, Mohanlal, Jayan, Sheela, Sharada, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Padmarajan too are part of Sensing Celluloid: History of Malayalam Cinema.