On the occasion of Doctor’s Day, young Malayalam actor Meenakshi Anoop took to social media to express heartfelt gratitude to the medical professionals who have played a significant role in her life. Among them, she singled out Dr. Baiju, a well-known physician from Kidangoor South, Kottayam—who also happens to be the father of popular actor Mamitha Baiju—as her favourite doctor.

Sharing a warm post along with photos, Meenakshi wrote, “This is my favourite doctor, Dr. Baiju. Everyone here knows him. But you might know him as Mamitha Baiju’s father.” She fondly recalled how his caring nature and comforting presence have made a lasting impact on her.

“He always welcomes you with a heartwarming smile and asks, ‘What is it, dear?’ That one question alone is enough to make our worries vanish. He treats everyone with so much love and respect. Those who know Dr. Baiju always have wonderful things to say about him,” she added.

Meenakshi also mentioned that Dr. Baiju is her family doctor and shared a sweet personal detail—her paternal uncle, whom she affectionately calls ‘Du’, is a huge fan of him. Dr. Baiju currently practices at Hospital Meritus in Kidangoor South.

Apart from Dr. Baiju, Meenakshi gave a shout-out to two other doctors who have inspired her. “On this Doctor’s Day, I would also like to talk about Dr. Hairkumar, a paediatrician from Kummannur. And I wish Dr. Harris Chirakkal well—he’s someone who truly stood up for humanity,” she wrote.

Her touching note served as a reminder of the often-unsung emotional support and compassion that doctors bring to their communities, beyond just medical care.