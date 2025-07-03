After months of uncertainty, ‘Nadikar’, starring Tovino Thomas, is finally making its way to OTT. The much-delayed comedy drama is set to stream on Saina Play, as confirmed by the platform in a new social media announcement. While the exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet, the update marks the film’s long-awaited digital arrival.

'Nadikar' released in theatres on May 3, 2024, but had since vanished from the spotlight, with no word on its streaming plans for over a year. Now, the film is getting a second chance to reach audiences, this time through the small screen.

Directed by Lal Jr. and written by Suvin Somasekharan, the film follows the life of a fading superstar and blends satire with emotional beats.

The cast includes Divya Pillai, Bhavana, Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, and Anoop Menon, with special appearances by Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Ganapathy.