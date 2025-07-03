The trailer of director A M Jothi Krisna's upcoming period film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead is out, much to the delight of fans. The three-minute trailer showcases Pawan Kalyan as Veera Mallu, a rebellious warrior who is destined to protect Sanatana Dharma against the Delhi Sultanate…and who dares to defy the might of the Mughal. Bobby Deol looks menacing as Aurangzeb — one of the most notorious rulers of the Mughal Empire. While the fight for the ‘Kohinoor diamond’ is on, the epic clash unfolds when Veera Mallu takes on the Mughals.

Cutting an imposing figure, Pawan Kalyan looks fearless, intense, and breathtaking as he exudes Veera Mallu’s valor and passion for Sanatana Dharma. Pawan’s clinical approach to the character and how he transformed into an outlaw Veera Mallu looks authentic.

Director Jyothi Krisna has built the story on a massive canvas. The trailer shows impressive war sequences, and the battle between Veera Mallu and the Mughals that sets your spirits soaring. His vision and ambition have sketched out the film as such a symbol of strength and power that makes you root for the protagonist throughout.

The film's first part, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword Vs Spirit', which was originally scheduled to hit screens on June 12 this year, is now slated to hit screens on July 24. The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V S and production design by Thota Tharani. Editing for the film is by National Award-winning editor K L Praveen. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.

Presented by AM Rathnam and produced by A Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production, the ambitious historical spectacle is gearing up to hit the screens on July 24, 2025. Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer Films will bring this film to Kerala and distribute it all over the state.