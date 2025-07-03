After the success of ‘Hridayam’ and ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’, filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan and producer Visakh Subramaniam are joining hands once again — this time for a thriller. The upcoming project, produced under the banners of Maryland Studios and Vineeth’s Habit of Life, marks a genre shift for the director, who last explored the thriller space with ‘Thira’. Actor and screenwriter Noble Babu Thomas will play the lead role.

This will be the third film from Maryland Studios following its revival, after backing ‘Hridayam’ and ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’. Interestingly, all three films have been directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Known for producing films like ‘Anandam’ and ‘Helen’, Vineeth will once again step into the producer's role for this ambitious project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film’s announcement comes on the 13th anniversary of ‘Thattathin Marayathu’, which hit theatres on July 6, 2012. Apart from ‘Thira’, Vineeth’s directorial ventures have largely centred around themes of love and friendship. But the urge to return to the thriller genre had been growing in both Vineeth and Noble. When the idea was pitched to their close friend Visakh, he enthusiastically came on board.

The new film, which is yet to be titled, is being mounted on a big budget. A significant portion was shot overseas — across Georgia, the Russia–Azerbaijan border, and other international locations. The team spent nearly a year from April 2024 scouting for locations and completing pre-production work. In India, short schedules were completed in Shimla and Chandigarh, along with a single-day shoot in Kochi.

The film is set to hit theatres on September 25, as a Pooja season release.