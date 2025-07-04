Serial actress Prarthana had recently shared pictures and reels of her wedding to her best friend Ansiya. The video and photos had gone viral on social media with netizens congratulating the couple and offering their support. However, now, Prarthana has revealed that it was not an actual wedding but only a creative photoshoot, aimed at pushing viral content on the internet. However, the actress’s revelation hasn’t gone down well with social media users with many slamming them for disrespecting same – sex marriages for the sake of fame.

“We had recently done a reel of our marriage. We were sure that Malayalis will celebrate this sham, and we were right. We have become viral only because you celebrated those reels and photos. We had recreated a reel done by two Telugu serial artists. Moreover, we were curious to see how you would react to it. We did it to be viral,” says Prathana.

She noted that the video has received immense support and love from her social media users. “The comments were really good and encouraging. That is the reason why we didn’t reveal the truth and kept on posting videos. We are good friends. Ansiya is already married and has a kid. It’s her child that you see in the video,” says Prarthana.

The wedding video shared by Prarthana who rose to fame with 'Koodevide' serial had instantly became viral. Prarthana and Ansiya, who are close friends, could be seen exchanging garlands, tying the nuptial knot and performing other rituals in front of a temple. Prarthana wrote that she was marrying her best friend because she is one hundred times better than a toxic relationship partner. Several people had congratulated Prathana and Ansiya soon after they posted the video. However, they are now being criticised for trivialising and mocking same – sex relations.