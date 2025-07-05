Filmmaker Akhil Marar has responded to criticism surrounding his mother’s participation in MGNREGA (employment guarantee) work, despite his reportedly stable financial situation. Addressing the controversy, Akhil released a video featuring his mother, who also speaks directly in the clip. The video also shows her alongside her co-workers at the work site.

“My son takes care of all my needs. I go for MGNREGA work to spend time with my friends. It brings me joy and peace of mind,” she says in the video. “For years, my son has looked after everything for me. I don’t work there for the money. But I still go — because it makes me happy. My son never forced me, as some people are claiming. People don’t need to make a fuss over this. This is our life, and we wish to live like ordinary people.”

She goes on to explain that their lifestyle choices — like living in the same old house and taking a bus to the hospital — are entirely personal. “We don’t live according to caste or religion. My co-workers come from all communities. None of that matters to us — we treat everyone equally,” she adds.

The video also touches on rumours of a strained relationship between Akhil and his father. Akhil addresses the speculation by saying people are free to criticise him, and he is willing to take it. But, he adds, it’s his mother who truly embodies strength and resilience.

“She’s a woman who has endured struggles and hardships since the day I was born,” he says. “Sometimes I feel pain just thinking about it. I’ve never seen anyone go through so much and still carry on without complaint. But that’s who she is. My mother is cool.”