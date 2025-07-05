Director Vignesh Shivan and actor-producer Nayanthara have come under heavy criticism on social media for collaborating with choreographer Jani Master, who was previously accused of sexual assault in a POCSO case. The backlash began after Vignesh Shivan reshared an Instagram Story confirming Jani Master's involvement in his upcoming film 'Love Insurance Kompany'.

Jani Master had earlier posted a photo and a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s set, featuring himself and Vignesh Shivan. In his caption, he wrote, “Candid & crazy with the dearest #VigneshShivan Sir on the sets of #LoveInsuranceKompany. It's always a joy working with you for the care, respect and trust you shower on me, sir. Can’t wait to show the magic we created to all of them (sic).”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post quickly went viral and was met with strong backlash. Many users expressed outrage over Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s decision to associate with someone accused of sexually assaulting a minor. Critics questioned the couple’s ethics and labelled the collaboration as an endorsement of a predator.

The controversy traces back to September 2024, when Jani Master was arrested after admitting to sexually assaulting a junior colleague who was a minor at the time of the incident. Though he was released on conditional bail, the gravity of the case led to the suspension of his National Award for Best Choreography for the song ‘Megam Karukkatha’ from 'Thiruchitrambalam', starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The response on social media was swift and scathing. One user commented, “Look at @wikkiofficial being so friendly with a rapist. These ‘celebs’ are just scrap-digging POS.” Another post read, “Ban these two. #Nayanthara.” A third comment said, “There’s a reason people are losing respect for #VigneshShivan. Keep calling accused predators a ‘vibe’ and we see exactly where you stand — not with survivors. And #Nayanthara is just... okay with it? Some ‘power couple.’”

As the criticism continues to mount online, neither Vignesh Shivan nor Nayanthara has issued a public statement addressing the controversy.