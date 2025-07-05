'Ramayana', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is off to a stellar start. Following the release of its much-awaited first glimpse in nine Indian cities on Thursday, the mythological epic is now gearing up to take over New York’s iconic Times Square. The same preview will light up the digital billboards at Times Square, marking a global moment for Indian cinema.

On Thursday, the initial glimpse of 'Ramayana' was unveiled simultaneously in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. The event created a nationwide buzz, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of India’s most ambitious cinematic ventures.

Backed by Namit Malhotra — the eight-time Oscar winner known for his work in Dune, Oppenheimer, and Interstellar — 'Ramayana' boasts an impressive technical crew. Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are on board to create the film’s music. Action will be choreographed by Mad Max: Fury Road fame stunt director Guy Norris, and performance capture expert Terry Notary, known for Avengers and Planet of the Apes, is also part of the team.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The project is being produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and VFX powerhouse DNEG, in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Speaking about the film, director Nitesh Tiwari said, “Ramayana is a story we’ve all grown up with. It carries the soul of our culture. Our aim was to honour that soul — and present it with the cinematic scale it truly deserves. As a filmmaker, it’s both a huge responsibility and a heartfelt honour to bring it to life. It’s a tale that has endured across millennia because it speaks to something deep and eternal within us. We are not simply making a film. We are offering a vision — one rooted in reverence, shaped by excellence, and made to transcend borders.”

The two-part series is scheduled for a Diwali release, with Part One set to hit theatres in 2026, followed by Part Two during Diwali 2027.