Actor Krishnakumar's daughter Diya has welcomed a baby boy with husband Aswin. The couple shared a photo of the baby's feet with a caption announcing the birth of their little one. "Our Little Man is finally here," wrote Diya on Instagram. The post was flooded with congratulatory messages for the new parents. Actors Muktha, Soubaghya Venkatesh, Nooreen Shereef were among those who reacted to the news.

Diya's sisters, including actor Ahaana Krishna shared their excitement about the new addition to their family: "An unforgettable moment'. Diya, who married Aswin last year, constantly shared updates about her pregnancy on her YouTube channel. The family had also celebrated each moment of the pregnancy with a valaikappu ceremony and a baby shower.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diya who was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram had packed her makeup along with the baby's clothes. In a video posted prior to her delivery, Diya revealed how important it was for her to look good for her child. "I packed my makeup set because I want to look trendy for my child. I don't want to be seen as a mother with pimples. Not that pimples are bad cause I look good even with them, but it's all for the extra confidence," she said on her YouTube channel.