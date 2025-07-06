Actor Bala took to social media to share his joy after his wife Kokila won a ₹25,000 prize through the Karunya Lottery. Posting a video of the winning ticket (number 4935), Bala captioned it, “First time, my luck is our luck. Feeling blessed.”

This marked the first time Kokila had ever won a lottery. In the video, Bala is seen handing over the prize money to her, telling her to “do something good for someone.” The moment struck a chord with viewers, many of whom praised the couple's warmth and generosity in the comments.

Bala and Kokila have been a regular presence on social media ever since their wedding. After two previous marriages, Bala married Kokila, who is also a relative and hails from a Tamil background. She quickly captured the public’s attention for her sweet, unfiltered presence — especially for how she affectionately calls Bala “mama” (uncle).

Kokila is also the only person Bala has legally married following his divorce from singer Amrutha Suresh.