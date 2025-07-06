Director Rohith V.S. has left fans intrigued by offering a first glimpse of Naslen’s character in the upcoming film 'Tiki Taka'. He shared a striking image of the actor standing by the seashore, holding a gun. The post, shared on Instagram, was captioned: “Loss forged a boy with a gun; love turned him into a man.”

Naslen’s intense new look has drawn praise from many fans in the comments. One user remarked, “He used to play with rose flowers, now he's holding a gun..”

'Tiki Taka' marks Asif Ali’s first full-fledged action film, with Naslen playing a key role. Reports suggest he will be seen in a character with grey shades.

Following films like 'Adventures of Omanakuttan', 'Iblis', and 'Kala', this is director Rohith V.S.'s latest venture. The film leans heavily into action, with stunts choreographed by Indonesian fight master Udeh Nans, best known for his work in 'The Raid: Redemption'.

The cast also includes Harisree Ashokan, Lukman Avaran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Natarajan, and Santhosh Prathap.