Actor Bala and his wife Kokila seem to be on a lucky streak. After recently winning ₹25,000 each in the Karunya lottery draw, the couple has now won again, this time in the Bhagyanakshatra lottery. While the prize amount was a modest ₹100, it still added to their growing list of wins, especially considering the ticket cost them just ₹50.

Even though the latest win isn’t as significant as the previous one, Bala sees it as yet another sign that good things keep coming their way. The couple’s repeated wins have caught public attention, and some have even raised doubts about their authenticity.

Addressing the scepticism, Bala responded with confidence and calm. “Some YouTubers claimed that our ₹25,000 lottery win was fake. Let them continue being negative,” he said. “I truly believe that it’s because I maintain a positive mindset that I keep experiencing good fortune.”

Bala, who has always spoken openly about life’s ups and downs, credits his outlook on life for the little joys and surprises that come his way.