Noted Kannada actor and dancer Bhavana Ramanna has announced that she is expecting twins through IVF. She took to social media to share this joyous news with her fans and followers. The announcement has sparked an outpouring of love and support for Bhavana, who is unmarried. At the age of 40, she revealed that she is six months pregnant with twins. In her post, she shared photos showcasing her baby bump and provided details about her emotional IVF journey.

Sharing the pictures Bhavana wrote, “A New Chapter, A New Rhythm. I never imagined I’s be saying this – but here I am, six months pregnant with twins and filled with gratitude. In my 20s and 30s, motherhood wasn’t on my mind. But when I turned 40, the desire was undeniable. As a single woman, the road wasn’t easy – many IVF clinics rejected me outright.

But then I met Dr Sushama, who welcomed me with warmth and zero judgement. With her support, I conceived in my very first attempt. My father, siblings, and loved ones stood by me with pride and love. Some questioned my choice – but I knew in my heart: I was ready.

My children may not have a father, but they’ll grow up in a home filled with art, music, culture and unconditional love. They’ll be raised to be kind, confident, and proud of where they come from. I didn’t choose this path to be rebel – I chose it to truth to honour my truth. If my story inspires even woman to believe in herself, that’s enough. Soon, two little souls will call me Amma – and that is everything. Thank you, Dr. Sushma for walking beside me.”

Bhavana Ramanna has been acting in movies since 1996. She rose to fame with the Kannada movie 'Chandramukhi Pranakshi' that was released in 1997. She won the Karnataka state award for best supporting actress for her amazing performance in this movie. Bhavana also grabbed the state award for best actress in 2002 and 2012. The actress had acted in Malayalam movie 'Otta' directed by Resool Pookutty. She is quite active in politics and is a well-known social activist.