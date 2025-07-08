Actor Shine Tom Chacko has sought forgiveness from his 'Soothravakyam' co-star Vincy Aloshious, who had alleged that he had misbehaved with her and other actors under the influence of drugs. The actor apologised for his actions in front of the media at Puthukad in Thrissur on Tuesday. The actor added that he often gets eccentric during interviews and on sets for the sake of entertainment.

Vincy, who had initially raised the complaint against Shine on social media, was also present at the press meet. She stated there are no more issues between them and also spoke about her experience working on the sets of the movie.

Shine added that his character Christo Xavier was nothing like his real-life persona. "My character in Soothravakyam is very subtle and quiet," he said. Actor Deepak Parambol, producer and actor Sreekanth Kandragula, director Yougine Jose Chirammel, and scriptwriter Rejin were also present.

Vincy had initially alleged that she had seen Shine spitting white substance while talking and this had influenced his behaviour on the sets of 'Soothravakyam'. This allegation raised severe concerns of drug abuse within the industry and the safety of women on film sets.