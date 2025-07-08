Actor Diya Krishna’s recent delivery vlog has gone viral on social media, drawing the attention of fans and followers across platforms. Diya and her husband, Aswin Ganesh, welcomed a baby boy and have named him Neeom Aswin Krishna.

While the vlog has received widespread praise, it has also sparked debate online, with opinions divided on whether such deeply personal moments should be shared publicly. Amid the ongoing conversation, the spotlight has returned to director Blessy’s 2013 Malayalam film ‘Kalimannu’, which had stirred similar controversy over a decade ago.

Written and directed by Blessy, ‘Kalimannu’ follows the story of a woman who becomes pregnant using the sperm of her brain-dead husband—a storyline inspired by real-life medical possibilities. What made headlines at the time, however, was not just the plot but the inclusion of real footage from actor Shweta Menon’s childbirth in the film.

The decision to film and include her actual delivery led to intense criticism. Both Shweta Menon and Blessy were accused of exploiting motherhood for commercial purposes and using the visuals of childbirth as a gimmick to promote the film. Several political leaders and women’s rights groups publicly condemned the move. Members of the Censor Board even demanded a special screening for the Women’s Commission before granting a release certificate.

Shweta Menon addressed the backlash in a televised interview on Manorama News Maker, where she defended her decision and clarified that her consent to film the delivery was not for publicity or attention. “I didn’t get pregnant for the sake of ‘Kalimannu’,” Shweta said. “I simply embraced the concept when Blessyettan shared the idea. We had planned to shoot what was possible during my pregnancy and finish the rest after the delivery.”

She further explained that her physical limitations during pregnancy meant the shoot had to be spaced out over time. “It took around one and a half years to complete the film. ‘Kalimannu’ became possible only because I had a normal delivery. If not, the film wouldn't have happened,” she added.

Shweta also pushed back against claims that she had violated her child’s privacy. “It’s disheartening to hear such things from people who haven’t even watched the film. The interference and criticism were unnecessary,” she said.

As Diya Krishna’s vlog continues to trend and spark discussion, it has reopened questions around motherhood, privacy, agency, and the boundaries of what should—or shouldn’t—be shared in public media. Much like ‘Kalimannu’, Diya’s video has once again highlighted the tension between personal storytelling and public scrutiny.