Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi has lauded social media influencer Diya Krishna for posting a live video, where she is giving birth to her baby boy. She said that Diya has had the good fortune to have the incredible support and love of her parents, husband and sisters during childbirth.

“In the past, a pregnant woman often felt scared and alone in the delivery room. When she cried out in pain during labor, she was sometimes ridiculed by the nurses. Only a woman could truly understand the extreme mental stress she faced in those moments. A sense of relief would only come when she finally saw her loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

I've lost count of how many times I’ve watched Diya’s delivery vlog. Diya gave birth surrounded by the love and support of her family, and both she and her child are incredibly fortunate to experience that. I couldn't help but tear up watching the support she received from her parents, husband, and sisters during that time. It’s a kind of luck that many of us never had.”

Bhagyalakshmi also noted that those who do not understand their mothers, sisters or daughters would dismiss it as a mere natural process. “We witnessed the various expressions of a daughter, wife and sisters in that video. I cannot help but appreciate that family. I too couldn’t hold back my tears when they cried out of joy. I wish them happiness. Wishes to Krishnakumar and his family,” wrote Bhagyalakshmi.